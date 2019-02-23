Janell Martin
HEYBURN—Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Burley First Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Gay Banner Allred
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 East 1500 North in Logan, with Bishop Mel Bohn conducting. A viewing will be held this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.