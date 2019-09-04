Gonzalo Lopez Torrero
ROGERSON—A visitation for family and friends was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rosenau Funeral Home with the rosary held at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Leona Hallowell-RieseFAIRFIELD—A memorial celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Fairfield American Legion Hall. Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Cletus BubelRUPERT—Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St Nicholas Catholic Church. Gathering for friends and family will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the mortuary. Services will conclude with Urn placement at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Bruce BedkeOAKLEY—A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Av., Burley ID, at noon Friday Sept. 6, 2019.
Zelma OldhamHEYBURN—Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Heyburn Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 South 500 West in Heyburn. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Donnie VawserEAGLE—A Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Carl Martin AshmeadGOODING—A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Helen O. SmithJEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 29 N. Tiger Dr. Jerome, ID
