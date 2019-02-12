Joyce Jackson
JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome.
Ray Falconburg, Jr
JEROME—Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Jeanette Rigby
SUBLETT—The funeral will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Raft River Ward, 2551 E. 300 S., of Declo. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral.
Danny Crafton
HANSEN—Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls. A visitation will be held Thursday, February 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jolene Reed
MERIDIAN—Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Meridian United Methodist Church.
Kenneth Brown
JEROME—A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.
Willard Brown
JEROME—A viewing will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North 100 East, Jerome Idaho.
Don Gibbons Jr
BOISE—A Memorial Service will take place Friday, February 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise, Idaho.
Donna Scott
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 16 at noon at Grace Baptist Church, 798 Eastland Drive N in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave E, Twin Falls.
Laurie Ann Ingram
BURLEY—Laurie Ann Ingram, 55 year old Burley resident, died Monday, February 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Declo Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held Sunday, February 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Kaye Dawn Silcock
BURLEY- Kaye Dawn Silcock, 64, of Burley passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Declo, Idaho church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the View Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home
