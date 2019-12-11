Art Bergsma Sr.
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church.
Alice Wade
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park.
Vernita Meier
BOISE—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 11 a.m. at Friendship Celebration, 765 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian, Idaho. Private family internment will be at the Buhl Cemetery.
Edna May Lee
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home and on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 425 Maurice St. N in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Church on Friday. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Martha Hirai
WASHINGTON—Public Viewing will be held at Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Martha’s Life at 10 a.m. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow.
Mary Kay Bennett
SHOSHONE—A funeral services for Mary Kay Bennett will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 205 E 5th Street in Shoshone, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Lawrence Jones
CAMAS—A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.
Connie Kepler
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Avenue North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Parking is available in the lot beside and directly behind the center. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stevens Heiner
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., in Heyburn, where friends and family may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nickola Jean Jones
HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.
Helen Roich
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Clydea Ayers
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Church 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. There will be a luncheon reception immediately afterwards.
Francis L Wilcox
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
Lyle Cunningham
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Maxine Thompson
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.
Marion Plummer
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
