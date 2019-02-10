Jack Watts
KIMBERLY—Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Monday, February 11 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Chapel.
Mardenne Nield
PAUL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, February 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis St in Paul. A viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday February 10 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
Jose Castillo
RUPERT—The family will greet friends at a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday February 10, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at the Mountain View Christian Center in Burley
Else Martindale
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Joyce Jackson
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, with a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome.
Marilyn Ann Hinckley
RUPERT — Funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 13 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4th Ward. Viewing from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Neola, Utah cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jeanette Rigby
SUBLETT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Raft River Ward, 2551 E. 300 S., of Declo. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the funeral.
Kenneth Brown
JEROME—A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service with military honors will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.
Willard Brown
JEROME—A viewing will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome Idaho. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 26 North 100 East, Jerome Idaho.
