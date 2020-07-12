Mary Lou Drown
BUHL—Funeral services for Mary Drown will be on Monday July 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls Idaho.
Sherry Ivie
GOODING—A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at the First Christian Church in Gooding. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Floyd Lewis Cooper
Floyd Lewis Cooper passed away on April 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side in Twin Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Audrey Sisson
BUHL—A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Audrey’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Dennis Clark
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be at Noon on Wednesday, July 15 at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing prior to the service from 10-Noon. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections throughout our area, those attending the viewing or funeral are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available via Zoom at (https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81199848737).
Oliver Anderson
ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Kathryn Erickson
ALMO—A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the viewing or graveside service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Thelma Sexton
MALTA—Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho. Local arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Danny Cutler
JEROME—A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Manuel Silva
BUHL—A viewing for Manuel will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held 12:30 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.
Tomasa Torres
JEROME—A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery, 701 West Ave. I, Jerome. Due to Covid-19, at the family’s request, please wear a facemask at the graveside service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.