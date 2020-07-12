Oliver Anderson

ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Kathryn Erickson

ALMO—A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the viewing or graveside service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Thelma Sexton

MALTA—Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho. Local arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

Danny Cutler