BUHL—In memory of Gordon, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl, Idaho.

Ruth Kathleen Garcia

TWIN FALLS—Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be Thursday, July 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

Louise Charles Schoen

RUPERT—A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. The service is reserved for family only, friends may log in online to view the service from Louise’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.

Ernest “Mac” Billiard

HAGERMAN—Graveside services will be held July 24th at 11:00 am at the Hagerman Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Hagerman American Legion Hall. During this time of social distancing, we ask that you practice safe measures.

Raeola Crane