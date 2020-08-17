BURLEY—Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Betty Jean Howerton

BUHL—A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Buhl, ID on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am for close friends and family. Please visit Betty’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.

Mary Taylor Israel

TWIN FALLS, Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to service; interment at West End Cemetery in Buhl.

Lloyd Anton Forthun

BURLEY—Viewing will be held 5—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 2262 Hiland Ave. Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Korri Blodgett

FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life for Korri will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Fairfield City Park in Fairfield. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

