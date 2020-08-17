Jesus Marquez
NAMPA—A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mount Angel, OR. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, OR. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Donald Kay Thueson
JEROME—Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2085 South Temple Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 12 PM, prior to services. A graveside service in Jerome, Idaho will follow the funeral service. The funeral will be broadcast through www.summersfuneral.com, Donald Thueson Obituary where the link will be provided. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to use safe distancing and wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Homes, Meridian, ID, 208-898-0642.
Lora Mae (Reddy) Primm
TWIN FALLS—Pastor Mike Seward will provide graveside services at Twin Falls Cemetery. Services will be held Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home with burial to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.
Larry Byron Adams
BURLEY—Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Betty Jean Howerton
BUHL—A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Buhl, ID on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am for close friends and family. Please visit Betty’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Mary Taylor Israel
TWIN FALLS, Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to service; interment at West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Lloyd Anton Forthun
BURLEY—Viewing will be held 5—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 2262 Hiland Ave. Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Korri Blodgett
FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life for Korri will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Fairfield City Park in Fairfield. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.