Lawrence Jones

CAMAS—Funeral Services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Camas County High School Gym. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery north of Fairfield.

Gregory Tyler

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be at the Marion Cemetery in Oakley. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral service.

Dusty Addey

JEROME—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.ember 14, 2019, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID followed by a luncheon.

Nickola Jean Jones

HANSEN—Nickola Jean Jones of Hansen, memorial service today at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of The Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls.

Clydea Ayers

BUHL—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. There will be a luncheon reception immediately afterwards.

Francis L Wilcox

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 825 East Ave B, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Lyle Cunningham

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Maxine Thompson

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.

Lyle Raymond Martindale

PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.

Jean Plummer

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec, 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Terry Martin

JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln Avenue, Jerome, Idaho. Service will conclude at Twin Falls Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Terry’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Letha Mae Remaley

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.

