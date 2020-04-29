BUHL - A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho at 11:30 a.m. with Covid-19 precautions in place for everyone’s safety, or friends may watch the live webcast of the services by going to www.rosenaufuneralhome.com . Burial will follow at Jerome Cemetery for close family members.

TWIN FALLS - Services will take place to remember our son at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, May 2nd. A viewing from 9:30-11:00 AM will precede the funeral at 11:00 AM. During this time of social distancing, arrangements are being made to accommodate both in the building. Those who desire to attend please join us in grieving our loss. Those who wish to attend from their homes, the event will be live streamed. Please find the event at: www.tfrc.org//andre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.