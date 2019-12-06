Melba Adams Poulton
POULTON / TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held today at the LDS 1st Ward chapel located at 847 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah; with Bishop Matthew Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakley Idaho cemetery.
Louis Olin Eames
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 3rd & 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave.,in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and may call to the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Gayni Louise Brown
AMMON - Gaynl Louise Brown born May 2, 1944 - daughter to Keith and Viola Ashton Brown, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Paul Cemetery.
Jerry Routh, MD
HENDERSON, Nevada - Formerly of Twin Falls, a memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Eugene Caldwell
MERIDIAN - A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Taylor as the officiant at Accent Funeral Home 1303 N Main St. Meridian, ID 83642. A private Internment will be held at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls.
Donna Jones
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
