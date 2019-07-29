Karl Lewis Black
BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave.,in Hazelton. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, where a viewing will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Bishop Ray Moon will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Organization. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilcon Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.
Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Memorial Service July 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Carol May Arrington Drussel
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dietrich. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:45 am at the Church. Burial will follow at the Shoshone Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Theadore Darwin Netz
BUHL—A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple, Buhl, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ted’s memorial webpage and www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Valerie Mary ‘Val’ Gierisch
BURLEY—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Bart Bowers officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Intermountain Homecare & Hospice in care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 878, Burley, ID 83318-0878.
Vera Tilley
TWIN FALLS – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Mary Almira Slagel
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
