William “Bill” L. Nungester
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held today at 2 p.m at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family of Bill’s memorial webpage at www. farmerfuneralchapel.com
Patsy “Pat” Jean Spencer
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends may call Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 10 :45 a.m. Friday preceding the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Paula Bohle
RUPERT—A memorial service for Paula Bohle, wife of Richard Bohle and long time Rupert resident who passed away Sept. 5, 2019 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Rupert Senior Center’s ‘Meals on Wheels’.
Keith F Braegger
PAUL—Graveside Memorial service for Keith F Braegger 78 of Paul,ID will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Mindoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery. 450 Meridian, Rupert, Idaho.
Marla Dawn Schnidt
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the First Christian Church (1005 Poplar St in Buhl, ID) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 followed by a coffee reception for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, a savings account has been opened in Memory of Marla to benefit her children. Contributions can be made at any branch of the 1st Federal Savings Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Costa Peter Delis
HEYBURN—A private funeral Mass and burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Reverend Father Mark Uhlenkott officiating. There will be a public celebration of life held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. with hor d’oeuvres, a baked potato bar and refreshments being served. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. Donations in Costa’s memory may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic School, P.O. Box 26, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
