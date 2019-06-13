Ethor Fil
BOISE—A vigil was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where the recitation of the rosary began at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today at 11 a.m., at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with the Reverend Father Boniface Lautz as celebrant. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Duane Bessire
RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintes, Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S 100 W. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Etta Ann Wright
BURLEY—Funeral services will be conducted today at 11 a.m., at the Burley Stake Center. A viewing for family and friends was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Payne at 321 Main St. in Burley.
Netta Baum
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward located at 229 Park Ave. Twin Falls, Idaho. The family will greet friends Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Eleanor Ramey
RUPERT—Graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m., at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Monte Bruhn
SALMON—Services will be held today at 1 p.m., at Salmon Valley Baptist Church with reception to follow at the family home.
James “Doug” Lyke
HAILEY—Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive, Hailey followed by a potluck dinner.
Barbara Chesley
BURLEY—We invite those who wish to celebrate our mother’s life to attend a viewing on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, as well as her funeral service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, 160 W. 400 S.
Dorothy Moody
KIMBERLY—A visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Grandview Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho, and a memorial service officiated by Pastor Chuck Swoboda immediately following. A private burial at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, will be conducted by her family later in the afternoon.
Lonnie Tamme
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Shoshone Falls Park. We are asking everyone to bring a side dish if possible and we will provide the main dish and drinks.
James “Jim” Keith
JEROME—A Gathering for Family and Friends will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Snake River Elks Lodge- 93 Golf Ranch, 406 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho.
Rex Shirts
TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Rex will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Rex’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Arnold Spriggel
KUNA—Arnold “Arnie” R. Spriggel, 54, of Kuna, passed away June 7, 2019. A viewing will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Linder Road Church of Christ located at 1555 N. Linder Rd., Meridian.
Kerry Anne Sullivan
BELLEVUE—A Celebration of Kerry’s life will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the home of Linda Reed and Bill Sample, 34 Chuckwagon Lane, Bellevue, Idaho. Please bring any pictures you have to share as well as any stories and memories. Kerry’s ashes will be scattered by her family at a later date. Please visit woodriverchapel.com for more information and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Melva Workman
TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Fayesther (Terry) Waegelin
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service open to all will be held at 3 p.m. on June 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. A reception at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Eastland Avenue in Twin Falls will immediately follow the service. Arrangements under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kalvin Winfield Miller
RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church.
