Robert Rynbrand
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held Saturday May 4th at 1.pm at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, Idaho with burial the following week in Boise.
Barbara Razee
BURLEY—A Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter, Marianna’s house, 238 W. 300 S. in Rupert, Idaho on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Juanita Fisher
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday May 6 at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Deena Rose Newman (Saeugling)
FILER—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cedar Draw Ward, 840 W. Midway Street in Filer; viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 10-10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.
Bruce Lutz
TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will take place at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery.
Linda Paine
SHOSHONE—A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday May 7 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Services are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Lohry Coltrin
BURLEY—A graveside memorial will be held on Saturday May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Gem Memorial Cemetery, 2435 Overland Avenue, Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.