Delbert Morris
BURLEY—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street, Burley where friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Richard Fuchs
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16th at St. Edward’s The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; a viewing Monday, April 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Ralph Peterson
BUHL—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the First Christian Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel
Jose Villasenor Jr
MINIDOKA—Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Viewing will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary with praying of the Rosary to follow. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Karen Lockwood
HANSEN—Celebration of Life from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the Senior Center in Kimberly, 310 Main Street North.
Evan McEwen
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Dennis Mark Bergener
OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, April 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, 355 North Center St., with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, the interment will be held at the Marion Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Mary Crabtree
JEROME—A Celebration of Mary’ Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Carolyn Crawford Koch
UTAH—Memorial services to be held Saturday April 20th 11:00 a.m. at New Promise Lutheran Church, 244 South Valley View Dr., St. George, UT 84770. Please share your memories and photos at https://www.serenitystg.com/obituaries/Carolyn-Koch-3/
Shirley Leoni
PAUL—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Pete Schmidt
JEROME—Funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, corner of 3rd and Fillmore. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
