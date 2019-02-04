Try 1 month for 99¢

Claudia J. Tattersall

KETCHUM—A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden, at 1:00 p.m.

William Henry Wetzstein

BUHL—Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

