Blaine A. Cotter
TWIN FALLS - A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls Stake Center, 2085 South Temple; with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., and service to start at noon.
Stephanie Ann Fraley Birkey
TWINFALLS - Celebration of Stephanie's life will be at the Grace Baptist Church on Eastland Ave. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Betty Jean Howerton
BUHL - A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Buhl, ID on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. for close friends and family. Please visit Betty’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Korri Blodgett
FAIRFIELD - A celebration of life for Korri will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fairfield City Park in Fairfield. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Elio August “Pete” Purin
TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church at 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301 at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22. 2020.Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Shirley Delight McCabe McCoy
BUHL - A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N. Buhl. A graveside service will conclude at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Joseph Robert Knight
BURLEY - Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.
John Boyd Grant
TWIN FALLS - Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through ZOOM -https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81180816757.
Jay M. Ostler, 50, of Jerome passed away August 19, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.
Debbie Kay Koch, 60, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, passed away at Davita Dialysis Center in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 19, 2020. Visitation for Debbie will be held, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly, RD. Twin Falls, ID with a Celebration of Debbie's life, August 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID.
