Dennis Wayne Boer

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Denny’s Life will be held today at 1 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Walter Eugene White

GOODING—A viewing was held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held today from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Church. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Richard E Benge

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at 178 Filer Avenue West, Twin Falls.

Dale Wayne Monroe

SHOSHONE—The family invites you to join them in a celebration of life for Dale to be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Shoshone. Services will conclude at the Church. An inurnment will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery later in the Spring. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Joanie Lynn Jones

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church.

Leslie Lee Wheeler

TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary. There will be no viewing on Saturday prior to the service.

Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Mona Mae Allred

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Judy Ann Caverly

BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Joey Fitzpatrick

HAZELTON—A service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. There will also be a celebration of Joey’s life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID 83335

Matilda (Votroubek) Machacek

BUHL—A viewing for Matilda will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. Matilda’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E., Buhl, ID, with a reception following at the Clover School. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Matilda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Vergil Pace

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Marilynn Jansen

JEROME—A visitation will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3rd Ward Chapel, 825 East Ave B, Jerome. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.

John Merrigan

PAUL -Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Margaret Grace Davis

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley, with Bishop Brent Winn officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

