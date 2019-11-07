Larry Dayley
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of Life will be held today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Paul Schiffman OAKLEY—Funeral Services will be held on today at noon in the Riverdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building, 3562 N 1600 E, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Military rites and interment will be in the Riverdale Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at noon in the Oakley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oakley, Idaho.
Darwin DeanJEROME—An open house Celebration of Life will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Robert BenefielTWIN FALLS—Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to either Twin Falls School Dist. Presbyterian Church Kids at Risk Shoe Project or Canyon Springs Jr. Golf Program. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kaleb GambrelTWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID.
J.W. YoungBURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans . Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dr. Eugene HolmHEYBURN—Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Rupert Third Ward, 526 F Street. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Cynthia ChristianBOISE—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at River City Church, 7540 W. Northview St., Boise. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
