Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Shirley R. Roberts

BUHL -- Celebration of Life service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 30, 2018 at St John’s Lutheran Church in Buhl, Idaho. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m., prior to the service, also at the church. (Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho)

Marvin Wageman

GOODING — Celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 31 at the First Baptist Church, 504 Washington St., Gooding. There will be a potluck at the church following the ceremony.

Gloria Trivitt

RUPERT - Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Beth Campbell

MERIDIAN -- Memorial service will be held August 1, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Rd. Meridian, ID.

Scott Miller

TWIN FALLS -- Memorial service will be held on Thursday August 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Christine Johns

KIMBERLY — A memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 N, Kimberly.

Lorraine Joyce Genzmer

RUPERT – Celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3, at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will immediately follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Tags

Load comments