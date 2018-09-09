Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Eric Foster Jones

WENDELL — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main St. in Buhl. A viewing will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Nancy Grace

RUPERT — A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 10 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. in Burley. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Karla McRoberts

SHOSHONE — Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 11 at Demaray Funeral service, 404 West B Street in Shoshone. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m..

Maurene Kendrick

BUHL -- There will be a viewing Monday, September 10 from 6-8 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 11, 11:30 am, Calvary Assembly of God, 110 Fruitland Avenue, Buhl, Idaho.

Lois Gentry

RUPERT -- celebration of life at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Elda Mae Huff

BUHL -- Funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Church of the Nazarene in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Zeora (Mike) Rasmussen

TWIN FALLS -- A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 16 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.

