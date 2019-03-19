David Greer
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ 3rd Ward. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church 526 F St. Rupert, ID services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Christina “Tina” Prappas
JEROME—Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Chanh Minh Doan
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will take place for Chanh Minh Doan today from 4 to 6 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Bobby Trivitt
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1401 Apt #2 Washington Street South, Twin Falls, Idaho. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Bonnie Meyer
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary with graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Barbara Blair
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.
