Ruth Irene Harding Duggan
BUHL—A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) in Buhl. The funeral will be live on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ruth’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Lloyd Anton Forthun
BURLEY—Viewing will be held 5—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 2262 Hiland Ave. Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
David H. Glauner
HAGERMAN—A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Doug C. Glauner
HAGERMAN—A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Betty Jean Howerton
BUHL—A graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Buhl, ID on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am for close friends and family. Please visit Betty’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Korri Blodgett
FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life for Korri will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Fairfield City Park in Fairfield. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Elio August “Pete” Purin
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lighthouse Christian Church at 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, ID 83301 at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22. 2020.Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Joseph Robert Knight
BURLEY—Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.
