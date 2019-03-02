Try 3 months for $3

Alan K. Boyer

HAGERMAN VALLEY - Family and friends are invited to a luncheon as guests of Hagerman Alumni Association, at Monday, March 4, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Hagerman’s American Legion Hall. Private graveside services will be held. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Kay Lin Jacobsen

MOUNTAIN HOME - A viewing will be held at 10 a.m., at Rost Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.

Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

Harold Devon Jones

BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial will be held at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta following the funeral service.

Roy Lee Hart

TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Barbara Jean (Deike) Biggerstaff

TWIN FALLS - She will be cremated and have a small reception for family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Anna Louise Bonin Barr

BUHL - A Mass will be held in honor of Anna at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome, ID on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club on Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Bonin Family Plot in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.

