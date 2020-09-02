× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan Dolores Creamer

TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, under the direction of Jeff Rasmussen. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Lawrence “Larry” Carlson

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Larry’s life is scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. Please RSVP to Lisa Johnson at lljohnso81@gmail.com. The family requests that instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The Zoo Society at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (www.thezoosociety.org).

Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.

RUPERT - A viewing for family and friends will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jack Dean Scott

TWIN FALLS - His celebration of life will be at Grace Baptist Church, located at 798 Eastland Drive N, Twin Falls, on Saturday, September 5, 11 a.m. A viewing will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, located at 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, on Friday, September 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.