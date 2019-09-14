{{featured_button_text}}

Esther Ada Nicholson

McCALL - Esther’s Life Celebration will be held at Woodbine Club House, 3601 S. Gekeler Lane at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019. Her ashes will be spread with her husband’s at a later time.

Lois Francis McDonald

KETCHUM - A graveside service will be held at noon on Sunday, September 15th at the Ketchum Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at 105 McDonald Lane, Ketchum. In honor of Lois’s love of a good party, all friends and family are welcome.

Blake Gartner

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Blake’s Life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, burial will follow at the Clover Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Charles Maxwell Sr

PAUL - A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary

Floyd “Allen” Mitchell

TWIN FALLS - A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.

