James Holston

SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Theresa Grond

BUHL—A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.

Gary McGeouch

JEROME—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.

Bobby Jones

BLISS—A catered picnic memorial to honor him will be hosted by his children on his birthday August 1, 2020 at the Bliss City Park beginning at Noon. Please come and share memories and enjoy lunch with us.

Delmar Rex Irish

Delmar Rex Irish, 91, passed away on April 01, 2020. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave your condolences to the family, please go to www.wilksfuneral.com.

