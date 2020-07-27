Richard Lynn Brown
JEROME—Richard Lynn Brown, 52, of Jerome passed away July 25, 2020 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 3:00—5:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Kay Snider
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held July 29, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave.
Hal K. Hess
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on July 31, 2020, 1:00 PM, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Rusty Lowe
BUHL—A Celebration of Rusty’s life is planned for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID.
Kathryn “Kathy” Ida Doman Piper
PAUL—The family invites everyone to join them in celebrating Kathy’s life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N 2nd W, Paul, Idaho. Those attending will be asked to practice State Mandated CDC guidelines. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/-5vDaRwmCII.
James Holston
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Oasis Christian Fellowship in Shoshone. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Theresa Grond
BUHL—A Celebration of Theresa’s Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Avenue North, Buhl, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited amount of seating will be available; however, the service will be live streamed on Fame Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page.
Gary McGeouch
JEROME—A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.
Bobby Jones
BLISS—A catered picnic memorial to honor him will be hosted by his children on his birthday August 1, 2020 at the Bliss City Park beginning at Noon. Please come and share memories and enjoy lunch with us.
Delmar Rex Irish
Delmar Rex Irish, 91, passed away on April 01, 2020. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. To leave your condolences to the family, please go to www.wilksfuneral.com.
