Michael “Mick” Dennis Nash

WENDELL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mick’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Terry Race

SHOSHONE—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Virginia Hood

JEROME—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.

Sharon Raye Greenmyer Brooks

IDAHO FALLS—Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. The family with meet with guests prior to the service at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.

Ella Mae (Molly) Mahler

RUPERT—Services at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert with burial following at Rupert Cemetery.

Jack Burke

FILER—There will be a Celebration of Life for Jack and Cathy June 8 at the Plant Foods Arena off Hwy 30 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

