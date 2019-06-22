Christine Louise Joy
TWIN FALLS—There will be a viewing prior to the funeral for anyone who wants to say goodbye at Parkes Funeral Home today from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Laura Rae Riley
RICHFIELD—A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Shaylene Rose Massie
BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Beatrice “Bea” Hepworth Larsen
JEROME—Funeral at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Betty Pigg
HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman.Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Johanna Anna Carmichael
TWIN FALLS—Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Garden of Time Columbarium at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Betty Charlene McMurdie
JEROME—Viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 North Tiger Dr. Jerome, Idaho 83338. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Graveside service will conclude at 2:00 pm at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho.
