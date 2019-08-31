{{featured_button_text}}

Travis Nice

FILER—A celebration of life will be held September 1, 2019 at 827 Yakima Ave., Filer, ID from 1:00 p.m.—3:00 p.m.. Lunch will be provided.

Bonnie Hansen

BURLEY—A funeral service to honor Bonnie will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley 3rd Ward 2200 Oakley Ave, Burley Idaho. Friends and family are welcome to gather to remember Bonnie from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Earl Dean Bay

GOODING—A graveside service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 3 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Marlene Herzinger

BUHL—A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave, Filer, Idaho with viewing one hour prior to service. There will be a luncheon at the church and then graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl, at 2:00 p.m.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments