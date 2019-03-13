Velda Barras
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Rupert West Stake Center, located at 26 S. 100 W., Rupert, Idaho. Viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.
Mary Ann Trowbridge
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, at 1:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at the funeral home
Mark Nasura
GOODING—A memorial celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Jason Tilby
Utah—Funeral at noon Friday, March 15 at the LDS church building, 6253 W 6200 S Kearns, Utah.
Joseph Newbry
TWIN FALLS—There will be a viewing Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. Twin Falls, ID. The funeral will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Viewing begins at 10:00am prior to service at the Hankins LDS Church building, 680 Hankins Rd North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
William (Bill) Wegener
BUHL—Celebration of life from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Moon Glo Village Clubhouse, 910 N 1450 E, Buhl.
Blaine Williams
BUHL—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl. A visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 am before the service.
Isabelle Wilson
TWIN FALLS—A gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Lewis
TWIN FALLS—A gathering will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life at Murtaugh Lake on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Dwayne Pruett
SHOSHONE—A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Community Center at 201 South Beverly in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
D. Jennie Egbert
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Star chapel, located at 96 S. 200 W., Burley, Idaho. Interment will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Lila Jean Facer
GOODING—A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Gooding chapel, located at 1228 Main St., in Gooding, where a visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service.
Calvin Flint
BUHL—Funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St in Buhl. A viewing will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday March 17 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N in Buhl.
