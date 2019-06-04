{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Weaver

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Edwin Dale Krumm

BUHL—A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Persis Weston

JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Mary (Peggy) Varley

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.

Jan Marie Kistler

TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Carlos Carnahan

HEYBURN—Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on June 8, 2019. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn 2nd Ward 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.

Lillie Davis-Strong

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Beverlee Frandsen

KIMBERLY—A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St. in Filer with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Tags

Load comments