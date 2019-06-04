Robert Weaver
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Edwin Dale Krumm
BUHL—A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Persis Weston
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Jan Marie Kistler
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Carlos Carnahan
HEYBURN—Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on June 8, 2019. A viewing will be at 1 p.m. prior to the services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Heyburn 2nd Ward 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn, Idaho 83336.
Lillie Davis-Strong
JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Beverlee Frandsen
KIMBERLY—A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St. in Filer with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
