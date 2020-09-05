Eileen Adams Becker
OAKLEY—There will be a viewing at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. and a Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Marion Cemetery, Oakley Idaho.
Christopher Tanner
PAUL—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, Idaho, where a visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The interment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the services.
Gary Grant Coleman
HEYBURN—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:40 a.m. Thursday, preceding the service at the church.
