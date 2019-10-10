Gale Mott
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church if Twin Falls. The viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Georgia WestBUHL—A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Doris BakerTWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Paula BohleRUPERT—A memorial service for Paula Bohle, wife of Richard Bohle and long time Rupert resident, passed away Sept. 5, 2019 will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 26 South 100 West, Rupert.
Keith F BraeggerPAUL—Graveside Memorial service for Keith F Braegger 78 of Paul,ID will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Mindoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery. 450 Meridian,Rupert,Id
Marla Dawn SchnidtTWIN FALLS—Services will be held at the First Christian Church (1005 Poplar St in Buhl, ID) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 followed by a coffee reception for close friends and family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Costa Peter DelisHEYBURN—A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Reverend Father Mark Uhlenkott officiating. There will be a public celebration of life held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. with hor d’oeuvres, a baked potato bar and refreshments being served. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Lawrence JohnsonJEROME—A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, Idaho 83338. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Farnsworth Mortuary with viewing an hour prior to service. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Hailey Cemetery in Hailey, Idaho.
Doris StangerRUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral.
Judith GerfersRUPERT – A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.
