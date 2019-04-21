Carol Smith
RUPERT—Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Rupert Stake Center, 324 E 18th Street. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley.
Edward “Eddie” M Heil
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Glenn M. May
JEROME—Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel 164 East Main Street in Wendell. A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Verdie Reynolds Jr.
TWIN FALLS—A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. To view Verdie’s obituary please go to www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Richard Larry Blincoe
PAUL—Funeral servicesl will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery where Elks rites will be provided by the Rupert Elks Lodge—BPOE #2106, and military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Services are under the direction and care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, of Burley, Idaho.
Patricia Ruth Andrew
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Apostolic House of Prayer, 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor John Crawford officiating. Burial will be Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, one hour prior to the service.
