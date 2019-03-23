Cameron Harrison
JEROME—Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m., at the Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 East 200 South, Jerome. (2 miles south of the blinking light on Highway 93)
Thomas “Tom” Kay
FILER—Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at White Mortuary in Twin Falls.
Barbara Evans
HEYBURN—Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Paul Congregational church, 129 North 2nd West in Paul. A visitation will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Janet May
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ronald Ernst
JEROME—A viewing will be held today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Jerome Bible Baptist Church, 132 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Graveside service with military honors will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery.
Joseph Cosinteno
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Amazing Grace Church located at 1061 Eastland Dr. N, Twin Falls.
Twylla Hunt
BURLEY – A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with the funeral service following at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
David Cameron
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the funeral.
Charlene Patterson
PAUL—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Paul Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangement are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
