TWIN FALLS - A visitation will be held where friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 East Ave A, Jerome with the Reverend Mike Haddox officiating. Interment will follow at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Blanche’s family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in Blanche’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Jerome, or to a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Blanche’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.