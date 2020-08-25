 Skip to main content
Helen Irene Jackson

JEROME—Funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. August 27, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. August 28, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Willard Kent Smith

RUPERT—A viewing will be held at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert on Thursday Aug 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday Aug 28, 2020, with Bishop Willie Heward presiding at the View Cemetery 600 E. 600 S. Burley, Idaho. If you are unable to stand please bring your own chair.

Willard Kent Smith

BURLEY—A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Graveside services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the View Cemetery in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

The Reverend Bryon Lee Sunderman

BURLEY—Please join us at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 2410 Miller Ave., Burley, Idaho. A luncheon will follow the worship. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to: Concordia Theological Seminary, Attention: Adopt a Student program, care of the Rev. Bryon L. Sunderman, class of 1984, 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825.

Walter Ray Petersen

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with President Matthew Cook officiating. Burial will be in Wendell Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 ~ 10:45 a.m.

Robert Lee Knight

BURLEY—Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, services will conclude with urn placement at Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.

John Boyd Grant

TWIN FALLS—Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through ZOOM -https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81180816757.

