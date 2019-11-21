Joy Barnes
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Twin Falls West Stake Center 667 Harrison Street in Twin Falls; viewing was from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4Th Ave E. In Twin Falls and will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Beman Woods
HAGERMAN—A memorial graveside service will be held on today at 1 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Gaylon Kidd
HEYBURN—Celebration of Life will be held today at 3:30 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donald “Don” Rahe
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today with a committal at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. East, Twin Falls, ID. Visitation was Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID.
Florence Rogers
RUPERT—A Celebration of Life will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden. Cremation was handled by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory in Rupert.
Jacobo Torres “JJ”
RUPERT—A Funeral mass will be conducted at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Visitation will be conducted today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. The family has set time aside at Hansen Mortuary today from 3 to 5 p.m. for his classmates and friends which will end with a balloon release. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Joel Heward’s Hansen Mortuary, Rupert, Idaho. (Some balloons will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own for the release)
Carole Ann Bessire
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert West Stake Center, 26 S. 100 W. of Rupert. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donna Tremayne
HEYBURN—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with viewing at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Praise Chapel, 1110, 8th St. in Rupert. Funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supply purposes for students in the Kimberly School District.
