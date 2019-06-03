Mary Dallolio
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral.
Eric Jayson Powell
TWIN FALLS—Eric’s public viewing will be held Tuesday evening, June 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2836 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. The memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, please join us for Eric’s “send-off” at Rock Creek Park’s disc golf course. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Robert Weaver
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Harrison Ward, 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Edwin Dale Krumm
BUHL—A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Friday at 1:00 at Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
Mary (Peggy) Varley
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington Street North, Twin Falls.
Jan Marie Kistler
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8th at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
