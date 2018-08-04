Larry E. Elford
BUHL — A funeral Mass will be be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. A Rosary will be cited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at the church with a viewing from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Rosary.
Lawrence Elford
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life with a Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, August 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. There will be a law enforcement//fire procession followed by military recognition at the interment at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Alice Briggs
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, August 6 at the funeral home.
Marguerite Potter
WENDELL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. A viewing will be held Monday evening, August 6, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. also at the funeral chapel.
Fred A. Burkhalter
JEROME — A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Jerome. Services will conclude at the church. Private family inurnment with Fred being buried beside his wife, Phyllis, at Sunset Memorial Park will be held prior to the Celebration of Life. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Colleen Lamp
TWIN FALLS -- A celebration of Colleen's life will be held as a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.