Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Henry ‘Bill’ Smith

HAGERMAN — A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 2 at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Judith Wright

RUPERT — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 2 at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian Rd., Rupert. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 1 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Hwy 24, Rupert and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Scott Miller

TWIN FALLS — Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 2 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls.

Gale Ward

POCATELLO — Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 2 at the Elba Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Elba LDS church.

Dolly Kulik

BUHL — A rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7 p.m. on August 2. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with internment to follow at West End Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Anastasio Arriaga

GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 2 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Edith Egan

BURLEY — A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, August 3 at the Joel Heward Morrison Payne Mortuary, 321 E. Main St., Burley.

Christine Johns

KIMBERLY — A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 North, Kimberly.

Lorraine Joyce Genzmer

RUPERT — Celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will immediately follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Mae Hamby

KIMBERLY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, August 3 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 2 at the funeral chapel.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Robert Gaskill

DIETRICH — There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Shoshone Cemetery. A wake at the Eagle’s Nest in Dietrich will follow. Please bring your memories, stories to share and we will toast to Robert.

Ben Eldredge

TWIN FALLS — A memorial celebrating Ben’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch will be served.

Lallah Harding

JEROME — A graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lallah’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Ellarose Partin

BUHL — A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 N. Broadway, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.

Larry E. Elford

BUHL — A funeral Mass will be be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. A Rosary will be cited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at the church with a viewing from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Rosary.

Tags

Load comments