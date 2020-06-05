× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Ann Beadz

FAIRFIELD—A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at 210 West Soldier Creek RV Road in Fairfield. Food and drink will be available for those in attendance. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

John William Mendenhall

John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 AM prior to the services. Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

Mary Morgan

PAUL—A visitation will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Paul Pine Chapel located at Paul Cemetery, 575 W. 100 N., of Paul. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.