Faye Roberts
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Jerome First Presbyterian Church, 262 E Ave A, Jerome, Idaho.
Rodney Jentzsch
RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center, 126 South 100 West in Rupert. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and also for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Gary McLaughlin
GOODING—Memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27 at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel in Gooding
Charles Legg
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of his life will be held at the Filer Fire Station just east of the US Bank in Filer, Idaho on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ferol Boss
WENDELL—Please join Ferol’s family in celebrating her life September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Hall in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Kenneth Pennington
PAUL—Graveside service will be held at the Paul Cemetery on September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Andrea Arkoosh-Cockerham
GOODING—A rosary will be held in her name on Thursday, September 26th at 5 PM at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding with a reception to follow featuring some of Andrea’s famous chocolate chip cookies and refreshments. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 27th at 4 PM, also at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.
AuDeane King
TWIN FALLS—The memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28th at the White Mortuary 136 4th Ave. E. in Twin Falls Idaho.
Wanda Brackett
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
Connie Lou Strunk
TWIN FALLS – Connie Lou Strunk of Burley, Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls.
Ronnie Cooke
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Harmon Park at the Red Ramada.
