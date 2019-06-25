{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Pigg

HAGERMAN—A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Johanna Anna Carmichael

TWIN FALLS—Services will be held today at 11 a.m., at the Garden of Time Columbarium at the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Mary Helen Leazer

TWIN FALLS—Mary, passed away June 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 and are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Lonnie Leon Crowley

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Nayeli Arial Medina Mulberry

RUPERT—Visitation for Nayeli will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Hankins Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Nayeli’s memorial webpage www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Wanda Alsup

TWIN FALLS—Wanda Alsup, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at Serenity Funeral Chapel on June 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. The celebration will begin at 1 p.m., with a short program and slide show followed by a buffet style open house and anyone so inclined can provide a dish. For details go to: https://www.serenityfuneralchapel.com/notices/Wanda-Alsup

Fred C McCoy

BURLEY—A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Rupert Cemetery where military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

LaMar Virgin

TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Torbjorn (Toby) Wiklund

TWIN FALLS—Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N, Twin Falls, ID 83301, followed by lunch at the church. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 348 4th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

William “Bill” Pero

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill on Saturday, June 29, 2019 with Military Honors at Jerome Cemetery at 10 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls at 11:30 a.m., and a luncheon following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Claire Winifred Wilkes

TWIN FALLS—A service and remembrance are planned for June 29, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls at 1 p.m.

Ervin McCammon

BUHL—A celebration of life for Ervin and his brother – Kenneth, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2018 will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Hagerman American Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with lunch at 1 pm. Cremation arrangements were under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Leanora Mae Fallin

GOODING—A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel

Elvin C Konicek

TWIN FALLS—Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments