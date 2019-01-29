Freddy Scantling
HOLLISTER - Celebration of life with military honors will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at his home, 2692 Highway 93, Hollister.
Claudine Ruth (Chessmore) Wilson
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held at Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl, Idaho, with viewing one hour prior to service. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Claudine's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Gary LeRoy Jones
RUPERT – The funeral will be held Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1650 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Maria Josephine Smith
EDEN - Maria Josephine Smith, 77, of Eden died Friday, December 7, 2018 at her residence. A Memorial Service will be held at Friday, February 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. on at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome.
Allen Hodge
BURLEY - Memorial services will be held at Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will take place at a later date at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
David Larry Hallman
POULSBO, WA. - Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Island Lake Community Building, Poulsbo, WA. Leave condolences at edwardsmemorial.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.