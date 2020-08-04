Larry "Butch" Albert Harms Jr.
HOLLISTER - A graveside memorial service will be held Wed. Aug, 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Rocky Gale Duncan
BURLEY - A viewing for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the service will be available and a link to the webcast will be posted at: https://www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com/Obituary.aspx?ID=8371 . Those who attend the service in person are encouraged to bring a chair and a shade umbrella for their comfort. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, it is requested that those attending the viewing or the graveside service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Scott Dell Taylor
GOODING - The family would like to invite family and friends to join us in a final Celebration of Life at the Gooding Country Club on the evening of Friday August 7, 2020 with a hosted bar starting at 5:00 PM. You are welcome to bring your favorite stories, pictures, and//or dish to share as food will also be provided. Thank you and much love to the Harrison Hope Hospice and Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ward Clifford Toone
GOODING - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course.
Ralph “Fatsy” Vaughn
RICHFIELD - There will be a graveside service August 8, at 11 am at the Richfield cemetery. Celebration of life will continue at the American Legion Hall afterwards. During Covid-19, we ask that you stay home if sick. Please socially distance while outside and bring a mask for inside… unless you prefer to party with Fatsy sooner than later.
Richard Fay “Dick” Young
RICHFIELD - A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion Hall, Richfield. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Norman Dale Schorzman
RUPERT - A Memorial Service is planned for Monday, August 10, 2020 on the Schorzman Farm at 148 W. 300 N, Rupert. Friends are invited to attend a “Chili Dog” picnic at Noon, hosted by the Rupert “Red Hat Ladies”.
Michael Wayne Miller, Jr
TWIN FALLS - Graveside service at 3 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls; a viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.
