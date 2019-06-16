Marty Lowder
RUPERT—Marty Lowder, of Rupert, graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Rupert Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hanen Mortuary in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
June Davids
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Arimo Cemetery in Arimo, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Micah Hepworth
IDAHO FALLS—A viewing and visitation will be held on Monday June 17 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at the Dalton-Hoops Funeral Home, 50 West Main St, Grantsville, Utah.
Jedidiah “Jed” Nielsen
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17 at the Filer Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Filer LDS Church. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel.
Melva Workman
TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Fayesther (Terry) Waegelin
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service open to all will be held at 3 p.m. on June 17, at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Twin Falls. A reception at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Eastland Avenue in Twin Falls will immediately follow the service. Arrangements under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Kalvin Winfield Miller
RUPERT – The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the church.
Eva Pauline Palmer Simpson Hawkins
BUHL—A graveside memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at West End Cemetery, 1574 E Elm Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Maxine Boehm
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Lynwood Ward, 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, visitation from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls, and 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Carol Freiburger
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley. Burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
James Jay Eggleston
HEYBURN—James Jay Eggleston, a 47-year-old Heyburn resident, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Murray, Utah. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Heyburn Ward, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
David Ruhter
TWIN FALLS—Celebration of Life from 5 until 7 p.m. June 20 at Clyde Thompson Park in Twin Falls.
Vern Winmill Sr
WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Linda K Lewis
TWIN FALLS—Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Murtaugh Lake Dean’s Cove Pavilion. Dinner to follow.
Pete Hofer
MONTANA—Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan, Montana.
Phyllis Lucille Elsing
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held, June 22, 10:30a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone Street in Twin Falls. There will be lite snacks and beverages following at the church.
Donald R Baker
HEYBURN—Donald R. Baker, 50, of Heyburn, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Park View Rehabilitation and Care Center following a severe vehicle accident. Graveside services with urn placement will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Oakley Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
