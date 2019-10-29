Clarence V. Platt
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held on the today at 6 p.m. also at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, where friends and family may gather beginning at 5:00 p.m. Military Rites will be performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls and the Rosary started at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Dona Irean Hollinger
You have free articles remaining.
PAUL — Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Paul Cemetery, located at 550 W. 100 N., of Paul Idaho. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held afterwards at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd St. N., in Burley.
Krystal Delores ‘Dee’ Couch
BURLEY—Dee’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Burley Inn, located at 800 N. Overland Ave. in Burley. We welcome all who wish to join us in honoring our beautiful Krystal Dee and remembering the unforgettable gifts of grace, love, and light with which she blessed us all. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dee’s wishes for donations to be sent to the Ronald McDonald House or Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Steven Wayne McClain
BOISE—A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Riverside Hotel, North Star Room from 1 to 4 p.m. Please join us! We welcome you to share your favorite photo of Steve by emailing celebratestevemcclain@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.